Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] opened at $7.21 and closed at $7.37 a share within trading session on 04/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.75% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $7.72.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] had 4.87 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 8.66M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.22%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.07%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 5.16 during that period and AA managed to take a rebound to 27.10 in the last 52 weeks.

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Alcoa Corporation [AA] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alcoa Corporation [AA] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.44.

Fundamental Analysis of Alcoa Corporation [AA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alcoa Corporation [AA] sitting at 5.00% and its Gross Margin at 18.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Alcoa Corporation [AA] has 192.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.16 to 27.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.20, which indicates that it is 7.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alcoa Corporation [AA] a Reliable Buy?

Alcoa Corporation [AA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.