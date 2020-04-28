Allergan plc [NYSE: AGN] dipped by -0.65% on the last trading session, reaching $187.01 price per share at the time. Allergan plc represents 328.63M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 61.86B with the latest information.

The Allergan plc traded at the price of $187.01 with 2.73 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AGN shares recorded 3.99M.

Allergan plc [NYSE:AGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Allergan plc [AGN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $188.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Allergan plc [AGN] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.15.

Fundamental Analysis of Allergan plc [AGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Allergan plc [AGN] sitting at -27.60% and its Gross Margin at 84.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -32.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Allergan plc [AGN] has 328.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 61.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 114.27 to 202.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 1.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Allergan plc [AGN] a Reliable Buy?

Allergan plc [AGN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.