American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] gained by 2.12% on the last trading session, reaching $7.95 price per share at the time. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. represents 160.99M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.25B with the latest information.

The American Eagle Outfitters Inc. traded at the price of $7.95 with 5.13 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AEO shares recorded 6.48M.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] is sitting at 3.19. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Fundamental Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 35.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has 160.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.53 to 24.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 10.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.