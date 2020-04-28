The share price of American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] inclined by $85.06, presently trading at $87.27. The company’s shares saw 30.25% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 67.00 recorded on 04/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AXP jumped by 1.25% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 88.91 compared to +5.18 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -8.82%, while additionally dropping -27.67% during the last 12 months. American Express Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $106.87. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 19.6% increase from the current trading price.

American Express Company [NYSE:AXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For American Express Company [AXP] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $85.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Express Company [AXP] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of American Express Company [AXP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Express Company [AXP] sitting at 18.70% and its Gross Margin at 68.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.70. These measurements indicate that American Express Company [AXP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.97. Its Return on Equity is 29.00%, and its Return on Assets is 3.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AXP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, American Express Company [AXP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 278.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 183.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. American Express Company [AXP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.58 and P/E Ratio of 13.21. These metrics all suggest that American Express Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

American Express Company [AXP] has 806.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 68.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 67.00 to 138.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 3.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Express Company [AXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Express Company [AXP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.