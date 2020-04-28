Amgen Inc. [AMGN] saw a change by 2.60% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $242.43. The company is holding 593.00M shares with keeping 586.49M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 45.78% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -1.04% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.23%, trading +36.93% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 593.00M shares valued at 2.47 million were bought and sold.

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Amgen Inc. [AMGN], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMGN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $242.43, with the high estimate being $285.00, the low estimate being $185.00 and the median estimate amounting to $250.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $236.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Amgen Inc. [AMGN] is sitting at 3.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.91.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Amgen Inc. [AMGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amgen Inc. [AMGN] sitting at 41.40% and its Gross Margin at 81.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.60. These measurements indicate that Amgen Inc. [AMGN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.85. Its Return on Equity is 74.30%, and its Return on Assets is 12.90%. These metrics all suggest that Amgen Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 314.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 282.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.05 and P/E Ratio of 18.84. These metrics all suggest that Amgen Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has 593.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 143.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 166.30 to 244.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 2.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amgen Inc. [AMGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amgen Inc. [AMGN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.