Antares Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ATRS] gained by 5.50% on the last trading session, reaching $3.07 price per share at the time. Antares Pharma Inc. represents 155.68M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 477.94M with the latest information.

The Antares Pharma Inc. traded at the price of $3.07 with 1.29 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ATRS shares recorded 1.59M.

Antares Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ATRS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ATRS an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS] sitting at 0.70% and its Gross Margin at 59.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.51. Its Return on Equity is -4.40%, and its Return on Assets is -1.70%. These metrics suggest that this Antares Pharma Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 86.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 84.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 94.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.25.

Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS] has 155.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 477.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.60 to 5.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 91.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 5.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS] a Reliable Buy?

Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.