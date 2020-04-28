Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $4.74 after AM shares went down by -2.16% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AM an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] sitting at -50.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -44.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -11.71. Its Return on Equity is -9.70%, and its Return on Assets is -5.40%. These metrics suggest that this Antero Midstream Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 92.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.40.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has 464.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.69 to 13.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 180.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.60. This RSI suggests that Antero Midstream Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] a Reliable Buy?

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.