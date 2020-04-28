Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] dipped by -5.88% on the last trading session, reaching $2.24 price per share at the time. Antero Resources Corporation represents 282.75M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 672.95M with the latest information.

The Antero Resources Corporation traded at the price of $2.24 with 4.68 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AR shares recorded 15.00M.

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Antero Resources Corporation [AR], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Antero Resources Corporation [AR] is sitting at 2.54. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.69.

Fundamental Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Antero Resources Corporation [AR] sitting at 2.60% and its Gross Margin at 45.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has 282.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 672.95M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.64 to 8.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 251.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.89, which indicates that it is 15.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Antero Resources Corporation [AR] a Reliable Buy?

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.