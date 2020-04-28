Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] saw a change by 6.27% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $41.38. The company is holding 398.78M shares with keeping 206.75M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 112.64% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -21.44% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -21.44%, trading +112.64% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 398.78M shares valued at 2.2 million were bought and sold.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] sitting at 42.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.50. These measurements indicate that Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.01. Its Return on Equity is 78.70%, and its Return on Assets is 10.50%. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Global Management Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 200.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 276.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.95 and P/E Ratio of 11.11. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Global Management Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has 398.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.46 to 52.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 112.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 5.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.