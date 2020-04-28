Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.[AQST] stock saw a move by 17.18% on Monday, touching 1.59 million. Based on the recent volume, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AQST shares recorded 32.47M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] stock could reach median target price of $15.50.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] stock additionally went up by 15.56% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 105.94% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AQST stock is set at -24.36% by far, with shares price recording returns by 6.67% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AQST shares showcased 32.06% increase. AQST saw 10.00 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.41 compared to high within the same period of time.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AQST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AQST an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.16, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 61.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -94.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -123.94. Its Return on Equity is 371.70%, and its Return on Assets is -107.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AQST financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 111.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] has 32.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 135.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.41 to 10.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 195.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.