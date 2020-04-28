Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ: FUV] opened at $1.84 and closed at $1.75 a share within trading session on 04/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 45.14% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.54.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ: FUV] had 1.24 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 155.33K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 18.26%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 13.18%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.97 during that period and FUV managed to take a rebound to 4.08 in the last 52 weeks.

Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ:FUV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Arcimoto Inc. [FUV], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FUV an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -107.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -167.02. Its Return on Equity is -259.20%, and its Return on Assets is -110.10%. These metrics suggest that this Arcimoto Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 87.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 38.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.17.

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] has 24.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 62.56M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.97 to 4.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 162.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 80.07. This RSI suggests that Arcimoto Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arcimoto Inc. [FUV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.