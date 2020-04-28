Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AAWW] stock went up by 5.79% or 1.72 points up from its previous closing price of 29.72. The stock reached $31.44 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AAWW share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 27.65% in the period of the last 7 days.

AAWW had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $32.44, at one point touching $29.88. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -36.69%. The 52-week high currently stands at 49.66 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -34.70% after the recent low of 14.97.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AAWW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AAWW an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $31.44, with the high estimate being $82.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $39.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] sitting at -14.10% and its Gross Margin at 52.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.94. Its Return on Equity is -14.40%, and its Return on Assets is -5.00%. These metrics suggest that this Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 162.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 132.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.37.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] has 25.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 811.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.97 to 49.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 110.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 8.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] a Reliable Buy?

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.