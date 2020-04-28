AXT Inc. [NASDAQ: AXTI] shares went higher by 10.35% from its previous closing of 4.25, now trading at the price of $4.69, also adding 0.44 points. Is AXTI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.08 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AXTI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 38.31M float and a 25.40% run over in the last seven days. AXTI share price has been hovering between 6.14 and 1.85 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

AXT Inc. [NASDAQ:AXTI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding AXT Inc. [AXTI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AXTI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.69, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $5.90 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AXT Inc. [AXTI] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AXT Inc. [AXTI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AXT Inc. [AXTI] sitting at 2.10% and its Gross Margin at 29.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.36. Its Return on Equity is -1.00%, and its Return on Assets is -0.80%. These metrics suggest that this AXT Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AXT Inc. [AXTI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. AXT Inc. [AXTI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.57.

AXT Inc. [AXTI] has 40.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 190.51M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.85 to 6.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 153.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 9.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.08. This RSI suggests that AXT Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is AXT Inc. [AXTI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AXT Inc. [AXTI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.