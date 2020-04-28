B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] saw a change by 0.26% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $19.00. The company is holding 63.26M shares with keeping 62.57M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 82.87% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -27.29% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -5.94%, trading +82.87% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 63.26M shares valued at 1.04 million were bought and sold.

B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE:BGS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For B&G Foods Inc. [BGS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BGS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.00, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] sitting at 12.20% and its Gross Margin at 23.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.91. Its Return on Equity is 9.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BGS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 236.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 234.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.62. B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.48 and P/E Ratio of 16.20. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] has 63.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.39 to 26.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.18, which indicates that it is 3.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of B&G Foods Inc. [BGS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.