The share price of BioSig Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BSGM] inclined by $8.70, presently trading at $9.30. The company’s shares saw 294.07% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.36 recorded on 04/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BSGM jumped by 50.49% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 10.49 compared to +3.12 of all time high it touched on 04/27/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 51.71%, while additionally gaining 38.81% during the last 12 months. BioSig Technologies Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.7% increase from the current trading price.

BioSig Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BSGM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give BSGM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.30, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -381.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -440.21. Its Return on Equity is -314.70%, and its Return on Assets is -260.10%. These metrics suggest that this BioSig Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.19. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.39.

BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] has 24.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 225.53M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.36 to 9.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 294.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 19.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 80.29. This RSI suggests that BioSig Technologies Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.