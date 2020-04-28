Bristol-Myers Squibb Company[BMY] stock saw a move by -0.50% on Monday, touching 5.26 million. Based on the recent volume, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BMY shares recorded 2.26B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] stock additionally went up by 1.43% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 19.73% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BMY stock is set at 36.33% by far, with shares price recording returns by -1.79% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BMY shares showcased 15.06% increase. BMY saw 68.34 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 42.48 compared to high within the same period of time.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] is sitting at 4.23. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.08.

Fundamental Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] sitting at 26.40% and its Gross Margin at 70.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.20. These measurements indicate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has 2.26B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 141.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.48 to 68.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 1.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.