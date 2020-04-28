Cadence Design Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CDNS] opened at $81.00 and closed at $80.52 a share within trading session on 04/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.98% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $81.31.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Cadence Design Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CDNS] had 1.51 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.49M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.20%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.04%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 51.39 during that period and CDNS managed to take a rebound to 81.43 in the last 52 weeks.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CDNS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CDNS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $81.31, with the high estimate being $91.00, the low estimate being $63.00 and the median estimate amounting to $87.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $80.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] is sitting at 4.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.22.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] sitting at 21.10% and its Gross Margin at 88.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.70. These measurements indicate that Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 47.46. Its Return on Equity is 55.40%, and its Return on Assets is 32.00%. These metrics all suggest that Cadence Design Systems Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 20.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.02 and P/E Ratio of 22.92. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] has 279.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.39 to 81.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 3.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.