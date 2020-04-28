Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] took an upward turn with a change of 2.92%, trading at the price of $9.51 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 7.14 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Caesars Entertainment Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 21.85M shares for that time period. CZR monthly volatility recorded 7.07%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.72%. PS value for CZR stocks is 0.72 with PB recorded at 2.96.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation [NASDAQ:CZR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Fundamental Analysis of Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] sitting at 7.10% and its Gross Margin at 53.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] has 681.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.22 to 14.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 195.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 4.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] a Reliable Buy?

Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.