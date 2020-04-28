Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CALA] stock went down by -2.44% or -0.16 points down from its previous closing price of 6.55. The stock reached $6.39 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CALA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 2.40% in the period of the last 7 days.

CALA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $6.67, at one point touching $6.14. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -21.88%. The 52-week high currently stands at 8.18 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 4.93% after the recent low of 2.45.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CALA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CALA an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -66.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -65.15. Its Return on Equity is -70.70%, and its Return on Assets is -58.60%. These metrics suggest that this Calithera Biosciences Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 5.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.81. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.55.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] has 70.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 452.48M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.45 to 8.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 160.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.45, which indicates that it is 8.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.