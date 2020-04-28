Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] shares went higher by 2.53% from its previous closing of 0.56, now trading at the price of $0.58, also adding 0.02 points. Is CPE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 13.14 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CPE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 36.58% run over in the last seven days. CPE share price has been hovering between 8.47 and 0.38 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Callon Petroleum Company [CPE], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CPE an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.58, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $0.00 and the median estimate amounting to $0.95. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] sitting at 25.00% and its Gross Margin at 80.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.35. Its Return on Equity is 2.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics suggest that this Callon Petroleum Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 101.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 100.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.75. Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.37 and P/E Ratio of 2.30. These metrics all suggest that Callon Petroleum Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has 292.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 164.85M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 8.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.09, which indicates that it is 21.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] a Reliable Buy?

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.