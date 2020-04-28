Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $2.53 after CAPR shares went up by 1.61% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CAPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.53, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -84.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -83.94. Its Return on Equity is -185.10%, and its Return on Assets is -87.50%. These metrics suggest that this Capricor Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 49.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.38. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 49.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -1.92. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] has 11.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 29.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.88 to 8.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 187.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.20, which indicates that it is 16.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.34. This RSI suggests that Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.