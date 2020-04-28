Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TAST] shares went higher by 6.08% from its previous closing of 2.96, now trading at the price of $3.14, also adding 0.18 points. Is TAST stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.13 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TAST shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 34.58M float and a 7.17% run over in the last seven days. TAST share price has been hovering between 10.65 and 0.98 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TAST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TAST an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.14, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] sitting at -1.10% and its Gross Margin at 37.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.13. Its Return on Equity is -11.20%, and its Return on Assets is -2.00%. These metrics suggest that this Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 423.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 63.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 408.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.12.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] has 53.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 166.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.98 to 10.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 220.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.79, which indicates that it is 8.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] a Reliable Buy?

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.