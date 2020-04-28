Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] opened at $7.06 and closed at $7.12 a share within trading session on 04/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.51% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $7.37.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] had 1.43 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.21M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 12.44%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.73%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.00 during that period and SAVA managed to take a rebound to 10.95 in the last 52 weeks.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SAVA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.37, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -46.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -22.20. Its Return on Equity is -24.40%, and its Return on Assets is -23.10%. These metrics suggest that this Cassava Sciences Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.35. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.14.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has 18.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 138.11M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.00 to 10.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 637.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.82, which indicates that it is 12.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.04. This RSI suggests that Cassava Sciences Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.