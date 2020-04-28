CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [NYSE: CBL] shares went lower by -10.67% from its previous closing of 0.36, now trading at the price of $0.32, also subtracting -0.04 points. Is CBL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.33 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CBL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 157.97M float and a 74.17% run over in the last seven days. CBL share price has been hovering between 1.78 and 0.18 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [NYSE:CBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Fundamental Analysis of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] sitting at -1.80% and its Gross Margin at 70.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -20.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.57. Its Return on Equity is -18.40%, and its Return on Assets is -3.10%. These metrics suggest that this CBL & Associates Properties Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 437.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 410.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.95. CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.64.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] has 166.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 59.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.18 to 1.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.40, which indicates that it is 21.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.