The share price of Chaparral Energy Inc. [NYSE: CHAP] inclined by $0.27, presently trading at $0.28. The company’s shares saw 33.27% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.21 recorded on 04/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CHAP jumped by 14.24% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.4100 compared to +0.0482 of all time high it touched on 04/24/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -62.92%, while additionally dropping -96.23% during the last 12 months. Chaparral Energy Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.20. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.92% increase from the current trading price.

Chaparral Energy Inc. [NYSE:CHAP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Fundamental Analysis of Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 73.40%.

Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] has 43.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.86M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 7.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.