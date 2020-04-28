Chegg Inc.[CHGG] stock saw a move by 6.03% on Monday, touching 1.5 million. Based on the recent volume, Chegg Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CHGG shares recorded 121.18M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] stock additionally went up by 14.91% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 14.16% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CHGG stock is set at 4.42% by far, with shares price recording returns by -1.37% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CHGG shares showcased 29.33% increase. CHGG saw 48.22 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 25.89 compared to high within the same period of time.

Chegg Inc. [NYSE:CHGG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Chegg Inc. [CHGG], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chegg Inc. [CHGG] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.58.

Fundamental Analysis of Chegg Inc. [CHGG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chegg Inc. [CHGG] sitting at 4.40% and its Gross Margin at 77.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.91. Its Return on Equity is -2.10%, and its Return on Assets is -0.70%. These metrics suggest that this Chegg Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chegg Inc. [CHGG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 184.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 183.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 94.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 17.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Chegg Inc. [CHGG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 39.85.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] has 121.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.89 to 48.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 4.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chegg Inc. [CHGG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chegg Inc. [CHGG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.