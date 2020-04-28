Cincinnati Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: CINF] shares went lower by -11.11% from its previous closing of 82.03, now trading at the price of $72.92, also subtracting -9.11 points. Is CINF stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.24 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CINF shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 151.68M float and a -0.55% run over in the last seven days. CINF share price has been hovering between 118.19 and 65.69 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:CINF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $82.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] is sitting at 2.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.60.

Fundamental Analysis of Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] sitting at 31.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.20. These measurements indicate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.65. Its Return on Equity is 21.60%, and its Return on Assets is 8.20%. These metrics all suggest that Cincinnati Financial Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.37 and P/E Ratio of 230.15. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] has 164.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 65.69 to 118.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 3.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.