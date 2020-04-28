Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] gained by 5.28% on the last trading session, reaching $13.95 price per share at the time. Cinemark Holdings Inc. represents 114.69M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.52B with the latest information.

The Cinemark Holdings Inc. traded at the price of $13.95 with 2.58 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CNK shares recorded 4.77M.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Fundamental Analysis of Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] sitting at 10.30% and its Gross Margin at 63.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] has 114.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.71 to 43.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 144.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 9.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.