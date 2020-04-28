Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $42.98 after CSCO shares went down by -0.19% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] is sitting at 4.16. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.26.

Fundamental Analysis of Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] sitting at 27.50% and its Gross Margin at 64.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.40. These measurements indicate that Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] has 4.26B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 183.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.40 to 58.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 2.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.