Cloudflare Inc.[NET] stock saw a move by 5.11% on Monday, touching 2.33 million. Based on the recent volume, Cloudflare Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NET shares recorded 313.86M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] stock additionally went down by -6.53% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 13.29% in the last 30 days. Over the past six months, NET shares showcased 54.48% increase. NET saw 27.59 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 14.50 compared to high within the same period of time.

Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE:NET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Cloudflare Inc. [NET], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cloudflare Inc. [NET] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cloudflare Inc. [NET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cloudflare Inc. [NET] sitting at -37.70% and its Gross Margin at 77.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -36.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -24.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -21.94. Its Return on Equity is -35.50%, and its Return on Assets is -18.80%. These metrics suggest that this Cloudflare Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -70.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Cloudflare Inc. [NET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.06.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] has 313.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.50 to 27.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cloudflare Inc. [NET] a Reliable Buy?

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.