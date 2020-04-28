Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] saw a change by -2.73% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $13.52. The company is holding 26.89M shares with keeping 20.80M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 1848.13% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -37.84% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -38.35%, trading +549.41% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 26.89M shares valued at 3.22 million were bought and sold.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CODX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 47.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -455.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1,826.40. Its Return on Equity is -160.50%, and its Return on Assets is -141.90%. These metrics suggest that this Co-Diagnostics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -42.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1,163.74. Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.94.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] has 26.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 373.77M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 21.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1848.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.