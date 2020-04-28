Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] shares went higher by 0.03% from its previous closing of 38.21, now trading at the price of $38.22, also adding 0.01 points. Is CMCSA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.15 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CMCSA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 4.51B float and a 2.69% run over in the last seven days. CMCSA share price has been hovering between 47.74 and 31.70 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Comcast Corporation [CMCSA], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] is sitting at 4.28. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.35.

Fundamental Analysis of Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] sitting at 19.40% and its Gross Margin at 68.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.00. These measurements indicate that Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has 4.51B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 172.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.70 to 47.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 2.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Comcast Corporation [CMCSA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.