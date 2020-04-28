Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] gained by 1.23% on the last trading session, reaching $34.60 price per share at the time. Conagra Brands Inc. represents 491.66M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 17.01B with the latest information.

The Conagra Brands Inc. traded at the price of $34.60 with 2.78 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CAG shares recorded 5.42M.

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 2/28/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $34.60, with the high estimate being $39.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $34.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.14.

Fundamental Analysis of Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] sitting at 13.80% and its Gross Margin at 27.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.45. Its Return on Equity is 10.10%, and its Return on Assets is 3.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CAG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 144.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.12, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 144.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.41 and P/E Ratio of 22.07. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has 491.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.83 to 35.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 2.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.