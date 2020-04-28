Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: COUP] gained by 3.44% on the last trading session, reaching $168.89 price per share at the time. Coupa Software Incorporated represents 67.50M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 11.40B with the latest information.

The Coupa Software Incorporated traded at the price of $168.89 with 1.33 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of COUP shares recorded 1.77M.

Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:COUP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give COUP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $168.89, with the high estimate being $182.00, the low estimate being $100.00 and the median estimate amounting to $140.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $163.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.15.

Fundamental Analysis of Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] sitting at -18.80% and its Gross Margin at 64.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -23.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] has 67.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 95.47 to 178.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 5.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] a Reliable Buy?

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.