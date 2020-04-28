Creative Realities Inc.[CREX] stock saw a move by 126.68% on Monday, touching 17.23 million. Based on the recent volume, Creative Realities Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CREX shares recorded 8.66M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] stock could reach median target price of $5.00.

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] stock additionally went up by 31.58% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 32.68% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CREX stock is set at -50.98% by far, with shares price recording returns by -37.50% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CREX shares showcased -30.56% decrease. CREX saw 3.65 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.52 compared to high within the same period of time.

Creative Realities Inc. [NASDAQ:CREX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Creative Realities Inc. [CREX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CREX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.28, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] sitting at 6.10% and its Gross Margin at 43.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.54. Its Return on Equity is 5.90%, and its Return on Assets is 2.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CREX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 49.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.12, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.98. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43.

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] has 8.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.66M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.52 to 3.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 335.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 10.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 82.62. This RSI suggests that Creative Realities Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Creative Realities Inc. [CREX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.