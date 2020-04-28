Danaher Corporation [DHR] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $169.51 after DHR shares went up by 2.69% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Danaher Corporation [DHR], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DHR an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $169.51, with the high estimate being $187.00, the low estimate being $147.00 and the median estimate amounting to $170.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $165.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Danaher Corporation [DHR] is sitting at 4.54. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.58.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Danaher Corporation [DHR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Danaher Corporation [DHR] sitting at 18.20% and its Gross Margin at 55.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.40. These measurements indicate that Danaher Corporation [DHR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.39. Its Return on Equity is 9.80%, and its Return on Assets is 5.10%. These metrics all suggest that Danaher Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Danaher Corporation [DHR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Danaher Corporation [DHR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.18 and P/E Ratio of 49.45. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Danaher Corporation [DHR] has 695.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 117.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 119.60 to 169.19. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 2.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.24. This RSI suggests that Danaher Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Danaher Corporation [DHR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Danaher Corporation [DHR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.