The share price of Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] inclined by $1.05, presently trading at $1.14. The company’s shares saw 65.17% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.69 recorded on 04/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as DARE jumped by 3.09% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.2700 compared to +0.1250 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 12.90%, while additionally dropping -1.87% during the last 12 months. Dare Bioscience Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.61% increase from the current trading price.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] has 24.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.44M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 2.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.84, which indicates that it is 6.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.20. This RSI suggests that Dare Bioscience Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.