Delek US Holdings Inc.[DK] stock saw a move by 4.97% on Monday, touching 1.33 million. Based on the recent volume, Delek US Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DK shares recorded 74.02M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] stock additionally went up by 13.43% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 37.93% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DK stock is set at -48.83% by far, with shares price recording returns by -32.94% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DK shares showcased -49.07% decrease. DK saw 44.08 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 7.79 compared to high within the same period of time.

Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] is sitting at 2.89. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.89.

Fundamental Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] sitting at 5.30% and its Gross Margin at 14.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] has 74.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.79 to 44.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 149.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.79, which indicates that it is 7.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.