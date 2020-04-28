Denbury Resources Inc. [NYSE: DNR] shares went higher by 0.07% from its previous closing of 0.29, now trading at the price of $0.29. Is DNR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 16.95 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DNR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 65.60% run over in the last seven days. DNR share price has been hovering between 2.31 and 0.16 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Denbury Resources Inc. [NYSE:DNR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] is sitting at 1.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.20.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] sitting at 37.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.00. These measurements indicate that Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.99. Its Return on Equity is 16.90%, and its Return on Assets is 4.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DNR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 157.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 155.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76. Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.76 and P/E Ratio of 0.65. These metrics all suggest that Denbury Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has 356.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 103.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.16 to 2.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.75, which indicates that it is 27.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.