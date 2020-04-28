Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] opened at $151.93 and closed at $150.03 a share within trading session on 04/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.80% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $154.23.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] had 1.74 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.87M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.83%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.00%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 105.00 during that period and DLR managed to take a rebound to 152.59 in the last 52 weeks.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:DLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DLR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $154.23, with the high estimate being $161.00, the low estimate being $118.00 and the median estimate amounting to $142.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $150.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.36.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] sitting at 19.40% and its Gross Margin at 62.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.40. These measurements indicate that Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.80. Its Return on Equity is 5.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DLR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 111.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 129.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.57 and P/E Ratio of 65.62. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has 260.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 40.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 105.00 to 152.59. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.22, which indicates that it is 2.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.