DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] saw a change by 3.03% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $108.25. The company is holding 182.41M shares with keeping 169.69M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 150.99% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 2.67% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.10%, trading +66.85% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 182.41M shares valued at 2.45 million were bought and sold.

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DOCU an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $108.25, with the high estimate being $115.00, the low estimate being $77.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $105.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] is sitting at 4.46. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.46.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 06/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] sitting at -19.90% and its Gross Margin at 75.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -17.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -18.69. Its Return on Equity is -36.60%, and its Return on Assets is -11.60%. These metrics suggest that this DocuSign Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 118.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 114.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -133.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 26.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 106.45.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has 182.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.13 to 105.44. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 150.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DocuSign Inc. [DOCU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.