Dollar General Corporation [DG] saw a change by 1.99% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $179.49. The company is holding 255.29M shares with keeping 251.12M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 54.53% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -2.42% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -2.42%, trading +43.59% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 255.29M shares valued at 2.58 million were bought and sold.

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Dollar General Corporation [DG] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $175.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dollar General Corporation [DG] is sitting at 4.41. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Dollar General Corporation [DG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dollar General Corporation [DG] sitting at 8.30% and its Gross Margin at 30.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.82. Its Return on Equity is 25.70%, and its Return on Assets is 7.70%. These metrics all suggest that Dollar General Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dollar General Corporation [DG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 174.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 160.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Dollar General Corporation [DG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.70 and P/E Ratio of 27.00. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Dollar General Corporation [DG] has 255.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 45.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 116.15 to 183.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.49, which indicates that it is 2.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dollar General Corporation [DG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dollar General Corporation [DG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.