Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] opened at $33.31 and closed at $34.44 a share within trading session on 04/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.60% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $35.33.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] had 2.52 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 8.27M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.47%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.00%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 21.95 during that period and DOW managed to take a rebound to 57.48 in the last 52 weeks.

Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Dow Inc. [DOW], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dow Inc. [DOW] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.89.

Fundamental Analysis of Dow Inc. [DOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dow Inc. [DOW] sitting at -1.80% and its Gross Margin at 14.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Dow Inc. [DOW] has 745.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.95 to 57.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dow Inc. [DOW] a Reliable Buy?

Dow Inc. [DOW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.