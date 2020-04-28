Eastman Chemical Company[EMN] stock saw a move by 3.63% on Monday, touching 1.87 million. Based on the recent volume, Eastman Chemical Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EMN shares recorded 135.90M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] stock could reach median target price of $68.00.

Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] stock additionally went up by 10.71% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 23.77% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EMN stock is set at -26.01% by far, with shares price recording returns by -15.01% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EMN shares showcased -20.92% decrease. EMN saw 83.99 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 34.44 compared to high within the same period of time.

Eastman Chemical Company [NYSE:EMN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Eastman Chemical Company [EMN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EMN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $59.35, with the high estimate being $83.00, the low estimate being $48.00 and the median estimate amounting to $68.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] is sitting at 4.69. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.57.

Fundamental Analysis of Eastman Chemical Company [EMN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] sitting at 12.10% and its Gross Margin at 24.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.48. Its Return on Equity is 12.80%, and its Return on Assets is 4.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EMN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 96.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.30 and P/E Ratio of 10.86. These metrics all suggest that Eastman Chemical Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] has 135.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.44 to 83.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 4.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eastman Chemical Company [EMN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.