Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $116.02 after EA shares went down by -0.25% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ:EA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Electronic Arts Inc. [EA], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $116.02, with the high estimate being $137.00, the low estimate being $102.00 and the median estimate amounting to $120.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $116.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] is sitting at 4.19. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.23.

Fundamental Analysis of Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] sitting at 23.00% and its Gross Margin at 74.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 52.50. These measurements indicate that Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.11. Its Return on Equity is 43.20%, and its Return on Assets is 28.00%. These metrics all suggest that Electronic Arts Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.10 and P/E Ratio of 12.21. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has 289.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 33.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 85.69 to 118.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 2.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. [EA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.