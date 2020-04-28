Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] took an downward turn with a change of -1.01%, trading at the price of $161.29 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.2 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Eli Lilly and Company shares have an average trading volume of 4.87M shares for that time period. LLY monthly volatility recorded 3.82%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.18%. PS value for LLY stocks is 6.78 with PB recorded at 56.20.

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Eli Lilly and Company [LLY], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give LLY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $161.29, with the high estimate being $186.00, the low estimate being $140.00 and the median estimate amounting to $159.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $162.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.56.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] sitting at 20.00% and its Gross Margin at 78.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.60. These measurements indicate that Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.17. Its Return on Equity is 282.60%, and its Return on Assets is 20.70%. These metrics all suggest that Eli Lilly and Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 610.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 548.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 77.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 48.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.43 and P/E Ratio of 26.71. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has 937.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 151.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.36 to 164.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.25, which indicates that it is 3.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company [LLY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.