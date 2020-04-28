Energous Corporation [WATT] saw a change by 2.21% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.31. The company is holding 34.37M shares with keeping 30.10M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 278.69% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -57.06% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -44.60%, trading +278.69% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 34.37M shares valued at 3.79 million were bought and sold.

Energous Corporation [NASDAQ:WATT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Energous Corporation [WATT] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WATT an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Energous Corporation [WATT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Energous Corporation [WATT]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -196.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -198.01. Its Return on Equity is -151.20%, and its Return on Assets is -127.70%. These metrics suggest that this Energous Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Energous Corporation [WATT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 80.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Energous Corporation [WATT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.09.

Energous Corporation [WATT] has 34.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 79.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.61 to 5.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 278.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.33, which indicates that it is 34.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.45. This RSI suggests that Energous Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Energous Corporation [WATT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Energous Corporation [WATT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.