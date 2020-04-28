Enphase Energy Inc.[ENPH] stock saw a move by 16.24% on Monday, touching 5.86 million. Based on the recent volume, Enphase Energy Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ENPH shares recorded 119.96M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] stock additionally went down by -4.61% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 2.99% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ENPH stock is set at 256.76% by far, with shares price recording returns by 24.24% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ENPH shares showcased 60.32% increase. ENPH saw 59.15 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 9.80 compared to high within the same period of time.

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Fundamental Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] sitting at 16.50% and its Gross Margin at 35.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.80. These measurements indicate that Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has 119.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.80 to 59.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 341.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.77, which indicates that it is 7.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.