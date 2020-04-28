EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] stock went up by 0.44% or 0.06 points up from its previous closing price of 13.79. The stock reached $13.85 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, EQT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -11.38% in the period of the last 7 days.

EQT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $13.99, at one point touching $12.82. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -36.09%. The 52-week high currently stands at 21.67 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -34.30% after the recent low of 4.21.

EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to EQT Corporation [EQT] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for EQT Corporation [EQT] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.09.

Fundamental Analysis of EQT Corporation [EQT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for EQT Corporation [EQT] sitting at -26.10% and its Gross Margin at 56.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -27.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

EQT Corporation [EQT] has 291.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.21 to 21.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 228.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 11.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is EQT Corporation [EQT] a Reliable Buy?

EQT Corporation [EQT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.