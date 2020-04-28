Exelon Corporation [EXC] saw a change by 0.09% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $37.86. The company is holding 997.53M shares with keeping 971.41M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 29.30% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -26.03% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -24.57%, trading +30.19% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 997.53M shares valued at 2.62 million were bought and sold.

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Exelon Corporation [EXC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Exelon Corporation [EXC] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.08.

Fundamental Analysis of Exelon Corporation [EXC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exelon Corporation [EXC] sitting at 12.70% and its Gross Margin at 58.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] has 997.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 37.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.28 to 51.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.49, which indicates that it is 3.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Exelon Corporation [EXC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Exelon Corporation [EXC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.